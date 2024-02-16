Govt revokes suspension orders of senior doctors and nurse at Kamareddy government hospital

The State government on Friday has issued orders revoking the suspension of two senior doctors and the nursing officer at Kamareddy Government Medical College and General Hospital, who were recently suspended following the incident of a rat biting a patient, who was recovering in the hospital ICU.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 03:47 PM

Accordingly, the suspensions of the Dr. Vasanth Kumar, Associate professor, General Medicine, Assistant Professor, General Medicine, Dr Kavya and G Manjula, the nursing officer have been revoked, the orders from the Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr Triveni on Friday said.

Last week, following the incident of a patient being bitten by a rat in the ICU, based on the report of the local district officials, the State government had issued orders suspending the three care givers at Kamareddy Government Medical College and General Hospital.

However, the decision to suspend senior doctors did not go down well with doctors from Telangana Teachers Government Doctors Association (TTGDA), who launched massive protests, forcing the State government to rethink its decision on suspension.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the State government for reversing the suspension orders. Right from day one, we were very clear that the doctors can’t be held for the upkeep of the hospital. The sanitation agency and administrative staff of government hospitals are directly responsible for the proper maintenance of the hospital,” general secretary, TTGDA, Dr J Tirupathi Rao said.