Neelam Madhu meets Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha ahead of joining Congress

He sought the minister's blessing by presenting a flower bouquet and draping a shawl around his neck.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 08:14 PM

Hyderabad: Neelam Madhu, who recently resigned from the BSP, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday.

The minister welcomed Neelam Madhu’s decision and expressed hope that his joining Congress would bolster the party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Medak.

Damodar Raja Narasimha advised Neelam Madhu to work diligently to strengthen the Congress party by collaborating with party workers. In response, Neelam Madhu pledged to work hard under the minister’s guidance for the development of the Patancheru constituency.

The former TRS leader also met PCC working president and former Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy.

Neelam Madhu is likely to join Congress party on February 15 in Hyderabad.