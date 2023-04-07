Ravanasura Review: Ravi Teja is the only saviour of the film

If you are a fan of thrillers and go with decent expectations, you will be totally disappointed by Ravanasura's storyline.

By Kiran

Ravanasura Movie Synopsis:

Ravanasura is Ravi Teja’s latest film, released today in theatres. This is the first time Ravi Teja has played a grey-shaded character in his career. Despite the risk of playing a negative shaded role, Ravi Teja is very confident in the film’s success. Watch this review of Ravanasura from ‘Telangana Today’.

Ravanasura Movie Story:

Ravindra (Ravi Teja) is a junior criminal lawyer who works under his college junior, Kanakamahalakshmi (Faria Abdullah). He meets Harika (Megha Aakash) one day and tries to solve her father’s criminal case. On the other hand, Hanumantha Rao (Jayaram), the assistant commissioner of police, handles the same case. Then comes the major hint to the case: Ravindra himself is the murderer. Why is Ravi Teja committing these crimes? Who’s his main target? What’s his main motive? All these questions will be answered as each of the ten faces of Ravindra is revealed.

Ravanasura Movie Review:

Ravanasura has shades of a crime thriller in its screenplay. It has the matter of a revenge story in its plot. And finally, it looks like just another commercial film on the screen.

Srikanth Vissa, the screenwriter of Ravanasura, has written a plain thriller that is not so interesting or gripping and left all the responsibility to the director, Sudheer Varma. Ravanasura would be a better film if Srikanth put in additional efforts. Srikanth Vissa plays the major role in the not-so-effective and so-called thriller Ravanasura.

Sudheer Varma is good in his execution. He presented Ravi Teja as very unique in his evil shades. But he should have added more justification to the title. Few scenes were shot so well, but the rest, like the rape, escape, and action scenes, are very silly by the standards of Ravi Teja.

Abhishek Nama and Ravi Teja, as producers, are good at their investment in the film but totally failed in the casting choices. Ravi Teja is the only saviour of the film. He has put in every effort to grab the audience’s attention. Ravi Teja should have gone for better looks as he played the grey-shaded character. The rest is all good. He is evil, energetic, and exceptional.

Faria Abdullah, Megha Akash, and Jayaram are the only good actors other than Ravi Teja in Ravanasura, as per the roles played. The rest is all wasted. Especially Sushanth is totally left aside on the sets.

The background score of Harshavardhan Rameshwar, two songs from Ram Miryala, and the DOP Vijay Karthik did their jobs perfectly from the technical side.

Editor Naveen Nooli did not show his national award-winning experience in this film’s cut. Ravanasura can be a watchable one for Ravi Teja fans. But if you are a fan of thrillers and go with decent expectations, you will be totally disappointed.