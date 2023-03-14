‘Ravanasura’ new song, ‘Veyyinokka,’ promo out now

'Ravanasura' has multiple prominent actors, including Sushanth, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, and Anu Emmanuel.

Hyderabad: ‘Ravanasura’ is Ravi Teja’s upcoming film, following the blockbuster success of ‘Dhamaka’. The film is going to mark the first pan-Indian release for Dhamaka, as per the sources.

Also, this is the first time Ravi Teja is playing a completely grey-shaded character with a lot of intensity. We have already witnessed that in the teaser for ‘Ravanasura’. The makers have also released a couple of songs from the film: the title anthem and a massy breakup song. Now, it’s time for the third song from ‘Ravanasura’.

Today, the promo for the third single of ‘Ravanasura’, ‘Veyyinokka’, was released. As per the promo, the song looks highly energetic. The song has stylish beat composition from Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Anurag Kulkarni gave the vocals. ‘Veyyinokka’ was actually inspired by Ilaiyaraaja’s composition, Veyyinokka Jillala Varaku, written by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry and sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The full song will be released tomorrow at 4:05 PM.

‘Ravanasura’ is written by Srikanth Vissa and directed by Sudheer Varma. Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks together produced this film. ‘Ravanasura’ has multiple prominent actors, including Sushanth, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, and Anu Emmanuel. The film will be released on April 7, competing with Vishwak Sen’s ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ at the box office.