Dance gives me a spiritual high: Faria Abdullah

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: Faria Abdullah became a household name after debuting as Chitti opposite Naveen Polishetty in the superhit Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu. Although she later did cameos in Bangarraju and Most Eligible Bachelor and is looking forward to the release of Ravanasura, the actor says her true love will always remain dancing.

“Dance is something I am really passionate about and I love bringing artistes together. Dancing together creates this energy that is unattainable otherwise,” shared Faria, whose Instagram account is filled with her shaking a leg to different beats.

No wonder then that Faria is organising a dance, music and art festival in Hyderabad on June 25 and 26. The event supported by the Telangana Government – ‘CypherHours’ – will be held at Prism Club and will feature over 100 artistes from the city. “It’s going to be an all-day festival, starting from 10 am and concluding at 7 pm on both days. I’m conducting this festival along with dancer Harsha Maheshwari and entrepreneur Raj Janagam. This is the 11th edition of CypherHours and I’ve been a part of it way before I ventured into acting,” shared the actor.

CypherHours will bring together national and international participants along with expert judges of each art form to the city. It is also an inclusive event, where people of all genders, orientations and disabilities are welcomed and treated equally. At a recent press meet, IT and Industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, actors Siddhu Jonnalgadda, Lakshmi Manchu and music composer Anup Rubens were present extending their support.

On what one can look forward to at this event, the actor said, “People will surely witness something that they’ve never seen before and will go back home feeling amazed. Hyderabad has never seen something so huge and wonderful coming to the city. The audience will get to meet DJs, emcees, graffiti artists and photographers, apart from dancers and rappers.”

When asked about her association with dance, Faria replied, “For the past five years, I’ve been a part of the dancing community in the city. I’ve understood and explored what freestyling is throughout my journey so far. Dance gives me a spiritual high and it takes me to a meditative state.”

Speaking of Faria’s acting projects, she has just finished dubbing for a film with actor Santosh Sobhan. “It’s been a wonderful journey with Santosh and director Merlapaka Gandhi. My other project is Ravanasura with Ravi Teja sir, and I’ve also signed a Tamil film which was shot at Dundigal and Kodaikanal,” she shared, adding that she would love to take up a role of a dancer in a film as most of them are “not portrayed appropriately on the screen”.