Ravi Kishan, Soundarya Sharma starrer ‘Country Mafia’ to start streaming on ZEE5 from Nov 18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: ‘Country Mafia’, starring known actors like Ravi Kishan, Soundarya Sharma, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj and Satish Kaushik and directed by Shashank Raai, is a seven-part series that will be free to stream from November 18 only on ZEE5.

A political revenge thriller, ‘Country Mafia’ is about Ajay (Anshumaan Pushkar) and Nannu (Soundarya Sharma) who were studying abroad, return to the country to become IAS officers. However, circumstances force them to change the course of their lives and embark on a revenge spree against the biggest liquor baron of Bihar, Babban Rai (Ravi Kishan).

The siblings are driven by burning vendetta which their mother (Anita Raaj) holds against Babban for killing her husband and their father. The show promises its viewers a peek into the liquor mafia world of the Hindi heartland with gripping storytelling and compelling characters. Produced by Gold Harvest Film, the series is aptly described with the logline ‘Chadega Khoon Ka Nasha’.

Check out the trailer of the upcoming show here: https://youtu.be/Q59Z6bblln8

Ravi Kishan said, “I am excited for my next Hindi Original series, ‘Country Mafia’. It is a genre which I love and watch myself and it is with talented actors like Soundarya Sharma, Satish Kaushik, Anshumaan Pushkar and Anita Raaj so I am looking forward to its premiere on November 18. For all the lovers of crime, politics and drama, add this to your binge-list!”

Satish Kaushik said, “I look forward to OTT projects because they let you know explore the characters in-depth. ‘Country Mafia’ is going to keep the viewers hooked because it is pulpy, exciting and engaging. I hope that it reaches a wide audience since it is available for free and that it appeals to the lovers of this genre.”