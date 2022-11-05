ZEE5 launches title track of Telugu romedy original series ‘Aha Na Pellanta’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:09 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

The streaming platform presents the wedding song of 2022 ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ as the groom’s crew dances to the tunes and makes the musical event a hit.

Hyderabad: The title track of Telugu original series ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ has just been dropped by ZEE5. To make your weddings extra special, the streaming platform presents the wedding song of 2022 ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ as the groom’s crew dances to the tunes and makes the musical event a hit.

Get ready to tap your feet, filling your heart with happiness. Sung by Krishna Tejasvi, the song is composed by Judah Sandhy and the lyrics are by RR Dhruvan.

The song is an out-and-out grooving wedding number. It gives all the wedding feels, right from the excitement of marriage, the family and relatives getting together to the preparations of the wedding.

The series is a comical narrative of a groom, isolated by the bride on their wedding day. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy and produced by Tamada Media, the eight-episode series, ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ features Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajashekhar and a bevy of comedians in significant roles. This romantic comedy drama series will premiere on ZEE5 on November 17.

Packed with a lot of emotions – love, betrayal, friendship, the series is a humorous take on revenge and an irrational oath which changes the protagonist’s fate forever. ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ is an intelligent mix of romance and comedy that takes a unique take on relationships. It will throw not one but many surprises to its viewers.

Tune into the song ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ right now and get grooving –