Ravinder Rao flays BJP for vindictive politics

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Konduru Ravinder Rao strongly condemned the allegations made by BJP leaders that MLC K Kavitha had skipped the ED inquiry

Karimnagar: Chairman of the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks and BRS national spokesperson Konduru Ravinder Rao strongly condemned the allegations made by BJP leaders that MLC K Kavitha had skipped the ED inquiry.

Kavitha has never escaped from the inquiry and she sent all the details asked by the ED through her representative as per norms, he said and added that the MLC had approached the Supreme Court as the union government was resorting to vendetta politics and harassing a woman leader by summoning her to the office instead of recording her statement at her residence. Besides, the ED interrogated a woman beyond 6 pm violating norms, he said.

Stating that BJP leaders including Amit Shah had also approached the court in the Sohrabuddin encounter case in Gujarat in 2010, he said BJP leader BL Santosh had also approached the court in connection with the MLA poaching case and had not turned up even once for questioning. Karnakata CM BS Yeddyurappa also approached the court to stop inquiry against him on corruption charges, he reminded.