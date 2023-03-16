BRS legislators condemn Kavitha’s treatment by ED officials in Delhi excise policy case

BRS MLAs said BJP was abusing the ED and harassing Kavitha as part of its conspiracy to target Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS, which was expanding at the national level

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:54 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs condemned MLC K Kavitha‘s treatment by the ED authorities in the Delhi excise policy case. They said though Kavitha was ready to cooperate with the Central agency, the BJP was abusing the ED and harassing her as part of its conspiracy to target Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS, which was expanding at the national level.

A large number of BRS leaders including Ministers, MLAs, and MLCs as well as Bharat Jagruthi members gathered in large numbers before the residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in New Delhi, where Kavitha has been staying. Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, V Srinivas Goud and several others were in Delhi in support of Kavitha.

BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju said ever since BRS had forayed into the national politics, the party leaders were being targeted. The Central agencies conducted raids on several Ministers, MPs and legislators in the recent times. He urged all those who believe in democracy to join hands and fight against the autocratic decisions of the union government.

MLA B Sanjay Kumar said under Modi’s rule, all the Constitutional organisations and established systems have been destroyed. He said the BJP targeted MLC Kavitha only to damage the morale of the BRS cadre which will play a key role in national politics.

MLA Sunke Ravishankar said though the BJP leaders were involved in bigger crimes, the Central agencies had taken up no action against them. However, non-BJP leaders were being targeted with ulterior motives, he added.