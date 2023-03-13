| Voices Against Bandi Sanjay Within Bjp Get Louder Spill Out On Social Media

Voices against Bandi Sanjay within BJP get louder, spill out on social media

The protest against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's derogatory remarks is now making strong headway into the BJP as well

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

File Photo of Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The protest against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s derogatory remarks against BRS MLC K Kavitha, which is continuing across the State, is now making strong headway into the BJP as well, with the stiff opposition to Sanjay’s ‘immature’, ‘irrational’ and ‘autocratic’ way of functioning being openly criticized by senior party leaders.

If it was Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday, it was the turn of senior BJP leader and former national executive member Perala Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

Rao not only slammed Sanjay for his comments but also accused him of running the party in an autocratic and undemocratic manner, apart from accusing him of underhand dealings in several scams.

Seconding Arvind’s stance, he said Arvind had done what senior leaders like G Kishan Reddy and K Laxman failed to do.

In a hard-hitting social media post, Rao said Sanjay’s ‘immature, inappropriate words, autocratic and undemocratic actions’ in fact reflected the state of affairs in the Telangana BJP.

“Instigating statements, especially digging up of mosques, derogatory language, blackmail, raising different issues and indulging in internal settlements, insulting honest and dedicated workers, lack of coordination, personal financial interests and use and throw attitude were not part of the party’s culture,” he said.

Citing the Karimnagar mining scam highlighted by private channel Raj News, he said Sanjay first raised the issue and then settled the matter secretly and even forced four BJP leaders to invest in that channel.

Another mining scandal too, first raised by Sanjay, was settled in a similar backdoor deal, Rao said, adding that the Secunderabad Cantonment Board vice-president post was handed over to a new party member just because of his financial prowess.

“I can prove all these charges,” he said, adding that since the ‘culture of listening and debating’ within the BJP had vanished, he had to take to social media to call for a thorough internal cleansing of the party.

Another BJP leader and social media influencer Girish Daramoni also came out condemning different party members taking sides with Arvind and Sanjay.

He said what Sanjay has done was wrong, but the party should not get diverted from the issue of the Delhi Liquor scam.

He also said the party central leadership had given guidelines to the State unit, which should not deviate into internal squabbling. Stating that though Arvind had defeated Kavitha in Nizamabad, he said the party still should not make objectionable comments against her.

The BJP’s culture is to respect everyone, especially women, and leaders should avoid making derogatory comments against rival party leaders.

None of the former State presidents, former MP A Narender, Kishan Reddy or Laxman, never made such comments against rivals, he said, also stressing that BJP was not a party of leaders, but of workers and hence, they should be given due respect by the leadership.