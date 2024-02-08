Ravindra Jadeja completes 15 years in international cricket

Jadeja made his international debut on February 8, 2009 against Sri Lanka in the ODI format.

By ANI Updated On - 8 February 2024, 11:13 PM

Representational Image.

New Delhi: Star India bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday completed 15 years in international cricket. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Jadeja said that he is grateful for every moment in the past 15 years. “15 years of living my dream – grateful for every moment,” Jadeja wrote on X.

Jadeja made his international debut on February 8, 2009 against Sri Lanka in the ODI format. Following that he appeared in 197 one-day matches where he scored 2756 runs at an average of 32.42 and scalped 220 wickets.

The 35-year-old’s T20I debut came on February 10, 2009 against Sri Lanka. After that he played 66 20-over matches and scored 480 at an average of 22.86, however, he picked up 53 wickets in the shortest format.

Jadeja’s Test debut came in 2018 against England. In the Test format, he has scored 2893 runs at an average of 36.16 after taking part in 101 innings and bagged 280 wickets.

Jadeja has three tons by his name in long-format cricket with the best score of 175* against Sri Lanka in 2022. His best knock in Test cricket came after 228 balls, where he smashed 17 fours and 3 sixes.

Currently, Jadeja is at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after he sustained a hamstring injury during the first Test match against England and was ruled out of the second Test match.

In the first Test match against England in Hyderabad, Jadeja played a crucial role for India and scored 89 runs, however, his stellar performance went in vain as the hosts lost the match by 28 runs.