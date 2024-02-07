Injured Ravindra Jadeja shares fitness update with fans

With eight days remaining until the third Test, fans anticipate Jadeja's possible return to the team.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 06:15 PM

Jadeja

Hyderabad: Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the first Test match against England due to hamstring injury, shared an update on his recovery.

Currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, he shared a progress picture on Instagram, captioned “Getting better #NCA.”

With eight days remaining until the third Test, fans anticipate Jadeja’s possible return to the team.

Despite missing key players like Virat Kohli, Jadeja, and KL Rahul, Team India defeated England in the second Test held in Vizag.

The third Test between India and England is set for February 15 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. BCCI will soon announce the squad for the remaining three Tests against England.