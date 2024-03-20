RBI directs all Agency Banks to remain open on March 31

By IANS Published Date - 20 March 2024, 08:40 PM

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued an order for all branches of banks dealing with government receipts and payments to remain open on March 31, which is a Sunday.

“The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself,” the RBI order states.

“Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday),” the order states.

The RBI has also asked banks to give due publicity about the availability of these banking services on this day.