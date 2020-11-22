RCB teammate Isuru Udana makes fun of Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal is in Australia for the upcoming ODIs and T20s scheduled to begin from November 27.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:23 pm

Hyderabad: Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is always in the news with his posts on social media. The fun part of it was it attracts a lot of humour with international cricketers responding to the posts. Chahal is in Australia for the upcoming ODIs and T20s scheduled to begin from November 27.

The Indian team is in quarantine in Sydney and undergoing grueling training and fitness sessions. Chahal posted a picture where he was cycling with Rishabh Pant while his spin partner Kuldeep Yadav was standing in the middle. His teammate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sri Lanka Isuru Udana poked fun at Chahal. The southpaw replied to Chahal and wrote, “bro, the seat is too high for you.” Dhanashree Verma, Chahal’s fiancee, also trolled him writing, “Kahaan pohchi aapki savaari.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .