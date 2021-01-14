RCLD-Moinabad installs new team of office bearers

RCLD-Moinabad Charter and Installation ceremony of the office bearers of the club was attended by Shekhar Mehta, Rotary International President Elect

Hyderabad: Rotary Club of Lake District – Moinabad is all set to commence its service under the leadership of Raghunathan Kannan, Charter President and Ravinder Nath, the Charter secretary.

RCLD-Moinabad Charter and Installation ceremony of the office bearers of the club was attended by Shekhar Mehta, Rotary International President Elect along with NV Hanmanth Reddy, District Governor, Uday Pilani, Assistant Governor.

The RCLD-Moinabad will have a team of industry leaders coming together for humanitarian services and, the competent team have committed $1,00,000 to Rotary Foundation from their own money for service to humanity, a press release said.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in communities, and ourselves, the release added.

