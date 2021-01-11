Reality TV show for entrepreneurs

Initially, to be aired as a Hindi reality show with Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador, Kuberan’s House will be aired in Telugu and other languages

Hyderabad: We all have heard about reality shows for aspiring singers, dancers, stand-up comedians, and artists of all kinds.

However, a reality show for aspiring entrepreneurs is something unheard of on Indian TV. However, this is going to change with Telugu TV director Sanjeev K Kumar’s reality show titled Kuberan’s House. After associating himself with shows like Jabardasth, Dhee and Cash (Telugu), and Celebrity Kabaddi league, Kumar is all set to showcase the entrepreneurial talent. Initially, to be aired as a Hindi reality show with Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador, Kuberan’s House will be aired in Telugu and other languages.

“The idea is to make a proper show that will unearth the hidden entrepreneurial spirit present among youngsters. The focus of the show will be on entrepreneurs from the hinterlands and we have received 16,000 applications so far. Will be having a panel of eight members, who will be venture capitalists,” said Kumar who conceptualised the show with Ranjith Royal and Ram Gowda. While 60 startups will be selected for the first season, 500 startups will be provided certification and 100 startups will be selected for a three-day workshop. The application process is closing by January.

“Not just in Hindi, we are planning to make this show in Telugu as well, wherein we will have a Telugu film star hosting the show. Entrepreneurs from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can apply for the Hindi show and we have received 4,000 applications from these two regions. The Telugu language show will promote entrepreneurs from tier-2 and 3 cities, and villages,” he said.

