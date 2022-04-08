Realme confirms GT 2 Pro India launch

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Realme vice president Madhav Sheth announced that the company’s flagship mobile GT 2 Pro will be launched in India on the company’s fourth anniversary which falls on May 4.

The brand’s flagship mobile will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 1 5G processor, Paper Tech Master Design, 2K Super Reality Display. It will run on Android 12 and sports a 6.62 inch full HD, E4 AMOLED display.

It will have a triple rear camera set up with a 50 megapixel Sony IMX776 primary sensor. The phone will also have a 16 megapixel front camera. It will be powered by a 5,000 mAH battery that will support 65W SuperDart fast charging.

The cost of the mobile phone will be Rs. 44, 999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs. 52, 999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

Meanwhile, teasing gizmo freaks, the company’s VP Madhav Sheth posted a tweet hinting the arrival of Realme GT Neo 3.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .