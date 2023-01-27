‘Recent survey baseless, we’ll break our own record in next LS polls’

The state-wise survey was part of a nationwide opinion poll to assess how the BJP would fare if the Lok Sabha elections were held now.

By ANI Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said a recent opinion poll showing the ruling combine of Balasaheb Anchi Shiv Sena and the BJP trailing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — the grand Opposition alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the NCP — was baseless and an inaccurate assessment of the situation on the ground.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme at a school in the Kishan Nagar area of Thane, the CM said the survey was baseless as it did not reflect the sentiment and opinion in the grassroots.

He said he had no doubt that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win the general elections hands down, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if they were held now.

“I can assure you that we will break all records in the next Lok Sabha elections,” CM Shinde added.

He claimed further that the survey was conducted on the basis of questioning only a few people and such exercises don’t mean much as they do not represent the facts on the ground.

“The results of the recent gram panchayat elections prove that people are with our government. The previous (MVA) government did not do anything for the people in the last couple of years of its tenure,” he added.

On the possibility of the Opposition forces coming together and forging a united front against the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra CM said, “In 2019, too, Opposition parties came together against PM Narendra Modi. And, we all know how the BJP fared in the elections. In the next Lok Sabha elections, we will break our old record, under the leadership of PM Modi, and win more seats.

Meanwhile, in his address at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha‘ programme, CM Shinde said, “The event, conceived by Prime Minister Modi, is aimed at boosting the morale of our children ahead of exams. His guidance will help children overcome the fear and stress around board exams.” “I have also been a student of this school,” the CM added.