Recipe for clusters that are going viral on Instagram

Hyderabad: A delicious, sweet, and healthy snack has been going viral on Instagram and we are here to share the recipe with you.

These viral blueberry yoghurt clusters are crunchy, creamy and the perfect snack made with simple ingredients. We also have another recipe at the end to give the viral one a twist.

These Yoghurt Blueberry Clusters are a quick and healthy dessert to make. They come together in just a few minutes and are bursting with flavours. Keep them stored in the fridge for a yummy dessert all week long.

Blueberry Clusters

Ingredients

1 cup blueberries

1 cup Greek yoghurt

1 cup chocolate chips

Method

Pour the yoghurt into a bowl and mix until smooth, add in the blueberries and scoop the mixture onto a baking paper to form clusters; freeze them for 15 minutes.

Melt the chocolate chips in a bowl and dip the clusters into these to coat them well.

Refrigerate clusters until the chocolate coating is set and serve chilled.

Mango Shrikhand Clusters

Ingredients

1 mango

1 cup yoghurt

Dash of vanilla

Melted dark chocolate

Method

Dice the mango into small pieces

Add the yoghurt into a bowl and mix until smooth, mix in the diced mango with vanilla.

Spoon them onto a baking paper to make clusters and allow them to freeze for 10-15 minutes.

Now dip each cluster into melted chocolate, and let it set in the fridge until the chocolate layer is set. Serve chilled.

