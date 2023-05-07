Refreshing recipes using Lychees

Let’s make the most of this refreshing tropical fruit with these recipes

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 03:28 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: Lychees are a juicy seasonal treat with their sweet and floral flavour. This fruit can be used in any dish from salads and mocktails to sorbets and puddings due to its distinct flavour that is often described as a cross between grapes and watermelon. Let’s make the most of this refreshing tropical fruit with these recipes:

Thai Mango and Lychee Salad:

Ingredients

2 large mangoes sliced

12 lychees

1 cup sweet chilli sauce

Juice from 1 lime

2 large garlic cloves

1 Thai chilli pepper

Coriander

A few roasted peanuts

Method

In a small mixing bowl combine all the ingredients except for mangoes and lychee. Toss the prepared sauce into the mango and lychee, coat them well, garnish with coriander, and serve.

Lychee Mocktail:

Ingredients

15 pieces of lychee

2 tbsp honey

1 lemon

Mint leaves

1 tbsp ginger

3 cups of water

Method

-Add ginger and a little water to a blender and make a paste, then strain the paste to get ginger juice and set aside.

-Wash the lychees and cut into half, add them to the blender, and make a puree with slight chunks.

-In a bowl, add the lychee puree, lemon juice, water, honey, and ginger juice and mix well.

-Now serve in glasses and garnish with mint leave and a few ice cubes.

Lychee Paneer:

Ingredients

10 Lychees

300g paneer

2 tbsp cornflour

Oil

2 cubed onions

2 tbsp ghee

6 cloves

Cinnamon sticks

2 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp green chilli paste

Red chilli powder

½ cup yogurt whisked

¼ tsp garam masala

1 tsp dries kasoori methi

Salt to taste

3/4 cup cream

Method

– Cut half of the paneer into small triangles and grate the remaining paneer. Remove the seed from lychees, stuff it with the grated paneer, and roll lightly in cornflour. Heat oil in a kadai and deep-fry the lychees till light golden.

– Boil the onions and a few cashew nuts with one cup of water for two to three minutes. Drain and leave to cool for a while. Grind to a smooth paste.

– Heat ghee in a pan, add cloves and cinnamon, and sauté for one minute till fragrant. Add ginger-garlic paste, and green chilli paste and sauté for half a minute.

– Add onion-cashew nut paste and sauté over medium heat for two minutes. Add the red chilli powder, yogurt, garam masala powder, kasoori methi, and salt.

– Mix well and cook for one minute. Add the cream, paneer triangles, and fried lychees and simmer for five to six minutes. Serve hot.

Lychee Sorbet:

Ingredients

6 cups of Lychee

2 tbsp powdered sugar

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp ginger

Method

– Wash, peel lychees, and remove their seeds. Keep the lychees aside. Chop ginger into fine pieces and keep aside.

– In a mixing jar, add lychee followed by ginger, lemon juice, and powdered sugar. Blend them.

– Transfer the mixture to a tray, cover it with foil, and freeze it for 5 to 6 hours.

– Once done, then pour the freezed mixture again into a mixer jar and blend it again.

– Freeze again for 9 to 10 hours by transferring the mixture again in a tray and cover it with a foil. Once done, scoop the mixture and transfer it in a serving bowl. Serve immediately!