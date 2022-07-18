Recognize, respect and honour great freedom fighters: SCR General manager

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: As part of the week-long celebration by the Indian Railways of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station’ under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, South Central Railway general manager (In-charge) Arun Kumar Jain on Monday inaugurated the celebrations at Hyderabad Railway Station in the presence AK Gupta, DRM, Secunderabad and other senior Railway officials.

The celebrations will go on till July 23 with four railway stations in the SCR jurisdiction – Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur and Gadwal – to host various events during the week.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Kumar Jain called upon the people to recognize, respect and honour those great freedom fighters who fought and laid down their lives for an independent India. He stated that Hyderabad Railway station earned a special place as Mahatma Gandhi had visited the city several

times during the freedom movement between 1929 and 1934.

The Azadi Ki Rail events aim to spread awareness about the freedom struggle and honor the freedom fighters from all across the country who devoted their life to achieve independence. South Central Railway has planned a host of cultural and historic events apart from decking up stations with light and sound shows in addition to Nukkad Nataks and other daily events, according to an SCR release.