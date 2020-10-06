Record rain in Greater Hyderabad

All three districts Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri receive surplus rainfall

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon which started on a bright note in the month of June with bountiful rains had Greater Hyderabad registering a record surplus rain this season.

All the three districts of Greater Hyderabad — Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri went on to record surplus rainfall during June and September as monsoon remained benevolent over the city throughout the season.

The data with the Meteorological Department shows that Hyderabad against a normal rainfall of 621.2 mm, ended up recording 802.7 mm from June 1 to September 30 with a surplus of 29 per cent.

The situation was no different in Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. For a normal rainfall of 547.6 mm for the season, Ranga Reddy recorded 762.7 mm and Medchal-Malkajgiri received 883.7 mm against 666.9 mm.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 12, there has been a steady spell of rains in the city interspersed with heavy downpours. This resulted in the city recording surplus rainfall in each month of the southwest monsoon.

Across the State, but for Nirmal which registered a deficit rainfall, all other districts have either witnessed surplus or normal rainfall. The season’s average rainfall in Telangana stands at 1,102 mm against a normal rainfall of 759.6 mm, a surplus of 45 per cent.

Among all districts, the highest rainfall was recorded at Jayashankar Bhupalpally with 1,829.4 mm, followed by Warangal Rural (1,696.9 mm), while Nalgonda witnessed lowest rainfall of 622.5 mm between June and September.

Prior to the arrival of monsoon, weathermen predicted that the State could record a rainfall of up to 830 mm against a normal rainfall of 755 mm. However, the bountiful rainfall was beyond the expectations of Met department.

Hyderabad surpasses annual mark

Apart from recording surplus rainfall this monsoon, Hyderabad received total rainfall of 94 cm so far this year, against an annual normal rainfall of 82 cm. After receiving more than 50 per cent of the normal rainfall by July itself, the annual rainfall surpassed the normal expected by September.

According to data from the weather stations across the State, Hanamkonda received the highest annual rainfall of 180 cm so far, followed by Bhadrachalam (174 cm) and Medak (137 cm) while Hakimpet witnessed the lowest of 74 cm.

There are 12 weather stations in the State where the rainfall is recorded on a day-to-day basis. The data from these stations suggest that Hakimpet and Nizamabad are yet to cross annual rainfall figures.

