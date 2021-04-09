Recruit seamlessly using TurboHire

T-Hub startup provides augmented intelligent talent solution

Hyderabad: Recruitment is a highly tedious and gigantic process, given the thousands of job applications for a single profile. And club it with the fact that it is humanely not possible for a small group of recruiters to go through all the profiles and select candidates. That is why for any job, the average screening and selection time spans across months.

These were the same problem that Deepak Agrawal, an IIT-Delhi graduate, sensed when he was working for ISB in Hyderabad as a learning and development consultant in 2010. He used to have parallel interactions with both students and companies during the hiring process. “After working there for almost eight years, I wanted to build a platform that can predict who will get hired in which company based on their skills, experience, and capabilities,” said Agrawal, who eventually went onto build TurboHire in late 2019.

After working on the product for one year, Agrawal along with his team members launched the augmented intelligent talent solution platform which uses data to understand the suitable candidate for a particular job depending on the CV. Besides, it also solves the problem of shortlisting candidates, scheduling interviews, and finally providing the offer letter to suitable candidates. “Let’s say about 1,000 people apply for a given job, our platform can screen the right candidates in under 10 minutes which generally takes seven days,” said Agrawal whose startup is part of T-Hub.

Turbohire was previously associated with ISB’s DLabs for one year, and over 100 enterprises – both big and small – are using the platform. In the coming months, the startup plans to acquire bigger enterprises and has already onboarded Birlasoft, ICICI Bank, and RPGEnterprise.

With a current annual recurring revenue of $4,50,000, the company is targeting $1 million ARR by June this year and plans to have 300 customers and $2 million ARR by March 2022. The 28-people team company will be expanding its operations to English-speaking markets and has already launched its operations in the US in February.

