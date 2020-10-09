Redbull Campus Cricket: Hyderabad’s SP College loses to Jain College

After the qualifying matches in 29 cities across the country, Jain College Bengaluru joined Loyola College from Chennai as the second team from the south zone

Hyderabad: Jain College Bengaluru defeated SP College from Hyderabad and Raghu Ram Engineering College, Vizag in regional rounds to make it to the National Finals of the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2020.

In the first match, Jain College defeated Raghu Ram College by four wickets. After restricting the opposition for 163/6 in stipulated 20 overs, they chased the target in 19.4 overs with four wickets in hand. In the second match, they defeated SP College from Hyderabad. After making 139 in 20 overs, Jain College dismissed SP College for 18 in 19.3 overs.

Top two teams from each zone will compete in the National Finals, where the teams will play in the knockout rounds of quarterfinals, semifinals and finals respectively. The National winner will then represent India in the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Series Championship 2020.

