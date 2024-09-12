Reflections IAS Academy Civil Services seminar held in Hyderabad

The inaugural seminar of Reflections IAS Academy's ‘Civil Services – the G.O.A.T Career for a Fresh Graduate’ was held at CBIT College, Gandipet, on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 06:53 PM

Hyderabad: A seminar titled ‘Civil Services – the G.O.A.T Career for a Fresh Graduate’ was organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘NamastheTelangana’, in collaboration with Reflections IAS Academy, at CBIT College, Gandipet, on Thursday. This was the inaugural seminar of a series planned to be held across 25 different colleges in Hyderabad.

Dr. G. Vivekananda, a 2014 UPSC achiever and currently serving as Assistant Director at the Ministry of Defence, was the keynote speaker. He emphasized that civil services preparation goes beyond becoming an IAS or IPS officer and serves to enhance social awareness and societal well-being.

Dr. Vivekananda highlighted the importance of the IAS SETHU program, a foundation course for civil services based on NCERT books, which he said enhances communication skills, reading abilities, and public speaking, thus building confidence for interviews.

Ramana Muppala, Founder and Director of Reflections IAS Academy, detailed the pattern of the UPSC exams and said the academy’s mission is to select 90 serious aspirants annually and aims to produce 100 IAS and 100 IPS officers by 2030.

Prof. C.V. Narsimhlu, Principal of CBIT urged the students to make use of available technology and coaching institutes to excel in their UPSC preparation and Dr. NLN Reddy, Advisor-CDC, reminded students that “time is precious because once it’s gone, it can never be reclaimed.”

Dr. G.N.R. Prasad, PRO of CBIT, expressed gratitude to Telangana Publications for organizing this impactful seminar.