Reflections IAS Academy hosts seminars across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 06:06 PM

Hyderabad: Reflections IAS Academy, in collaboration with ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’, has announced a series of seminars in 25 colleges across Telangana. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the UPSC Exam and highlight the civil services as a rewarding career path for fresh graduates.

The inaugural seminar will kick off at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology with Dr. G. Vivekananda, achiever, UPSC 2014 and serving as Deputy Director of the Ministry of Defence, delivering key insights about the UPSC exam, offering students valuable guidance and advice for their preparation journey.

Attendees will have an opportunity to engage with the Reflections IAS Academy team, addressing any queries they may have regarding the exam and preparation strategies.

Prof. C.V. Narsimhlu, Principal of the institute, will also participate in the seminar, encouraging students to explore the myriad opportunities available within civil services.

This series of seminars represents an excellent opportunity for aspiring candidates to gain clarity on their UPSC preparation and understand the potential impact of a career in civil services.