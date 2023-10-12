BRS puts campaign strategy rolling; appoints in-charges for 54 Assembly segments

The party leadership has outlined a comprehensive campaign strategy, insisting that the party candidates connect with voters who benefited from the government's programmes in the last 10 years

09:49 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao.

Hyderabad: As the Assembly elections draw near, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is pulling out all stops to secure a resounding victory. The party leadership has outlined a comprehensive campaign strategy, insisting that the party candidates connect with voters who benefited from the government’s programmes in the last 10 years.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday released the first list of the party in-charges for 54 Assembly segments. He said the senior party leaders, who have been appointed as in-charges, would play a vital role in overseeing the poll campaign as per the directives of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In a teleconference meeting with the party in-charges, Rama Rao said there was a favourable atmosphere for the BRS across all constituencies in Telangana. The people had immense faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, whose leadership propelled Telangana’s growth in various fields.

The BRS working president wanted the party’s in-charges to carry the message of the BRS government’s achievements to every doorstep. He said while opposition parties often use elections as platforms for making promises, the BRS should utilise the opportunity to showcase the remarkable progress achieved in Telangana over the last decade.

The party leaders were advised reach out to every beneficiary of the welfare and development programmes under the BRS government’s rule. They have been tasked with organising necessary activities and programmes for the party’s success in the elections, until the election results are declared. They were instructed to coordinate with party ranks and ensure efficient management of campaign responsibilities.

Minister T Harish Rao, who also participated in the teleconference, asked the party in-charges to stay put in their respective constituencies for the next 45 days. He wanted them to provide all possible support to the party candidates and suggested to implement a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth campaign at all levels, from booth level committees to constituency level. He also advised them to explain to people about the numerous initiatives of the State government and was confident in the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections.