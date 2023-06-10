Regional parties don’t benefit state, says AP former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy

Kiran said he was in a dilemma whether to continue in public life or not and later decided to join the BJP in order to develop the state

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Srikalahasti: The state was not benefiting from regional parties which was why he had joined the BJP, former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy said here on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting held here on Saturday during the visit of BJP national president JP Nadda, he said he was in a dilemma whether to continue in public life or not and later decided to join the BJP in order to develop the state.

In this context, he recalled that when he was Chief Minister, he had sanctioned a drinking water scheme for Chittoor district at a cost of Rs. 7400 crore.

However, the later governments under Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party shelved the project, he said, adding that the state would develop only when BJP comes into power.

Former union Minister D. Purandeswari said that rulers should not act by their whims and fancies and do only what is good to the people. The BJP was using the power to serve the people through several schemes while in the past there were only scams, not schemes, she stated.