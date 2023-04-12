Congress on the wane, says AP former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy

Kiran Kumar Reddy said he did not join the BJP aspiring for any post but with the firm belief that he would be able to serve the people better

Vijayawada: The Congress party is plagued by the haphazard decisions of the high command and is on the decline in one state after the other, according to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that he did not join the BJP aspiring for any post but with the firm belief that he would be able to serve the people better. “I was offered PCC chief post but I said no. I told them that we have to be careful not to drop the bottle of water. Once the bottle falls and is broken, there is no way we collect the water again in the bottle,” he stated.

Kiran Kumar Reddy said that he was ready to serve BJP wherever it wanted him to. The Central assistance is now more than what the state received when he was the Chief Minister, he revealed and hoped to get the necessary funds to the state.

“I belong to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I was born in Hyderabad, studied there and am living there. My father’s native district is Chittoor and I won from Vayalpad as MLA. I have a house in Bangalore and you can say Karnataka is also my place. I will live wherever there is opportunity, and work for the party at any place it wants me to. If you work hard, you will get recognition automatically. I have not spoken seeking any positions in the party with anyone. Nor do I aspire any ticket to contest elections. The final decision on such matters rests with the high command. I will abide by the party decision with regard to the state capital issue,” he said.

