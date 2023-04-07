Former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy slams Congress after joining BJP

Former Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:54 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy of the undivided Andhra Pradesh has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Friday at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Addressing the press conference in New Delhi, Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “He never imagined that he would leave the Congress party, and he took this step because of party leaders wrong decisions. What happened is that state after state, the Congress party was damaged in all states due to bad decisions by Congress leaders. They don’t interact with people and take the opinions of the leaders. It is not a story in one state, it is a story across the country.”

Adding, he said, “There is a saying, My king is very intelligent, he doesn’t think on his own, and he doesn’t listen to anyone’s advice. They want authority, but they don’t want responsibility. They don’t know which leader, the character of the leader, and do not know who should assign what job in the party to go forward”.

Kiran Kumar Reddy slammed the Congress Party for its wrong decisions after joining the BJP. He joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.