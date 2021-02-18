Registrations open for IndiaSkills Competition 2021

The biennial competition is organised to scout talent from the country, offering them a platform to showcase their skills at the national and the international platforms

Hyderabad: To promote international standards of vocational training in India, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), on Thursday announced opening of online registrations for IndiaSkills Competition 2021.

The biennial competition is organised to scout talent from the country, offering them a platform to showcase their skills at the national and the international platforms, according to a press release.

Candidates can register for the state competitions online through the link https://worldskillsindia.co.in/indiaskill2021/. The last date to register is February 28.

Registered candidates will be given an opportunity to showcase their talent at state, regional and national level competitions in 47 skills ranging from painting to masonry, web technologies to fashion technology and more.

The eligibility criteria for the competition is that participants must be born on or after January 1, 1999, for all the skills apart from Mechatronics, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Water Technology and Information Network Cabling where competitors must be born on or after January 1, 1996, it added.

