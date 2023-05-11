Sudheer Babu’s birthday poster from “Maama Mascheendra” is mass

Published Date - 03:22 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Sudheer Babu is playing a triple role for the first time in his career in his upcoming movie, Maama Mascheendra. The film is written and directed by actor Harshavardhan. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP is producing the film.

The makers of Maama Mascheendra have already released the three looks of Sudheer Babu from the film. The teaser was also released, and it got a good response. Maama Mascheendra promises triple entertainment from Sudheer Babu, where action, comedy, and romance are balanced.

The three looks of Sudheer Babu in the film suggest that one is a fat guy, the other is a DJ, and the third is a gangster. Today, the makers of Maama Mascheendra released another new look for Sudheer Babu, which can be slightly noticed in the teaser as well. This look of Sudheer Babu is a mass one, and it is expected that it might be one from the flashback episode of the gangster’s story in the film.

Also, this look has the vibe of Dhanush’s Asuran from Vetrimaaran. It is expected that Harshavardhan planned a similar kind of action sequence with Sudheer Babu in Maama Mascheendra.

Maama Mascheendra stars Eesha Rebba and Mirnalini Ravi as the female leads. Chaitan Bharadwaj composed the music for the film.

