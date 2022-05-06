Remand prisoner dies in Medak Sub-jail

Medak: A remand prisoner Beti Ramulu (46) reportedly died of a heart attack in Medak sub-jail on Friday. Ramulu, who was accused in a murder case, was remanded by a court on May 2. As he developed heart pain on Friday morning, the jail staff shifted him to Government Hospital Medak. Ramulu was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital. However, the kin of victim alleged that Ramulu died as he was beaten up by the Police during the interrogation. Medak Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

