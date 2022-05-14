Remediesofspring fancied for Ooty selections

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Udhagamandalam: The J Sebastian-trained Remediesofspring, who is in fine fettle, may score in the Nilgiris Derby Stakes (Grade-I) 1600 metres, a terms for horses 3 years old only, the highlight of the Derby day’s races scheduled to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 11.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Salvador 1, Mystic Zlatan 2, Royal Eminence 3

2. Sweet Fragrance 1, Ignorance Is Bliss 2, Spicy Star 3

3. Trending Princess 1, Star Fling 2, Wonderful Era 3

4. Pense’e 1, Nayadeep 2, Oui Sauvage 3

5. Remediesofspring 1, Star Glory 2, Still I Rise 3

6. Gatlin 1, Bohemian Star 2, The Rebel 3

7. Augusta 1, Shivaratri 2, Cartel 3

Day’s Best: Salvador.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

