Remembering legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on Diamond Jubilee of India’s Independence

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Mohammed Rafi has sung around a 100 patriotic songs in his long career. File Photo

Hyderabad: Patriotic songs rendered by Bollywood singers are something that has become an integral part of Independence Day celebrations. Not just India, but globally too, the day sees younger generations playing ‘desh bhakti’ songs to mark the celebrations.

Among scores of songs played are the patriotic numbers sung by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. Be it a romantic happening, sad occasion, patriotic or religious event his heart touching songs are a must. His versatility and vocal range have made Rafi’s songs an all-time favourite.

The maestro, known for his golden voice, has sung around a 100 patriotic songs in his long career. In fact, he proved to be a trendsetter in singing patriotic songs. Listen to his songs and your patriotic fervour just shoots up.

Rafi’s patriotic renditions started from the pre-independence era and continued right till his death in 1980. According to film buffs, songs of other singers put together do not touch the number of patriotic songs rendered by Rafi. The singer’s nationalism and loyalty is quite palpable in his renditions. They simply move one to tears.

Few know the fact that Rafi’s debut film, Pehle Aap of 1944 had a patriotic song “Hindustan ke hum hain, Hindustan humara,” written by D N Madhok and composed by the acclaimed music director, Naushad.

The timing of the song – three years before India’s Independence – aroused the spirit of nationalism in the countrymen. The lyrics were composed keeping in view the then political developments and the advancement of Azad Hind Fauj formed by Subash Chandra Bose.

Other patriotic numbers of the legendary singer are the all-time hit ‘Kar Chale Hum Fida’ (Haqeeqat 1964), Watan ki Raah Mein (Shaheed 1948) Vatan Pe Joh Shaheed Hoga (Phool Bane Aangare 1963) Vardi Hain Bhagwan (Fauji 1975), Nafrat Ki Lathi Thoda ( Desh Premee 1982) Aapni Azaadi Ku (Leader 1964), Jahan Daal Daal Par ( Sikander E Azam 1965), Sarforishi ki Tamanna Aab (Shaheed –e- Azam Bhagat Singh 1954) Hum Laye Hain Toofan Se (Jagriti 1954) and 15 August Se Humein Kyun Itni Preet Hai.

The song – Hum Laye Hain Toofan Se – was sung by him seven years after Independence. The lyrics pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to secure Independence for the country while giving a piece of advice about not lowering the guard and working hard to achieve goals.

Rafi’s contributions to the nation cannot be easily forgotten. During the Indo-Sino war in 1962 he sang a couple of songs – ‘Watan ki Abroo Khatre Mein Hai’ and ‘Awaz Do Hum Ek’ to instil oneness among citizens and motivate soldiers.

In the ‘Filmon ki Baat’ episode, Jawaid Naseem, had explained the songs were a hit during the period and evoked a feeling of patriotism in the countrymen.

“Film stars went around playing the songs in trucks and collected funds for the country. The heart touching song ‘Awaz Do Hum Ek’ was a hit,” he said, recalling in a video, when during one such rally in Bombay, now Mumbai, a truck carrying Bollywood personalities film stars passed through the road where actor Shammi Kapoor stayed and after hearing the song ‘Awaz Do Hum Ek Hain’, Shammi Kapoor’s wife Geeta Bali got so moved that she went inside the house, brought all costly ornaments and donated.

Filmfare magazine in its June 2020 issue listed 10 hit patriotic songs released between 1940 and 1970 and six of the songs were sung by the legendary singer.