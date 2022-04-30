Reminisce your childhood summers by eating ice popsicles at these places

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 02:10 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: If there is one thing all of us have done in our summer holidays as kids, it’s taking a long chuski of ice popsicles in our favourite flavours. Having this after playing all day in the hot sun is a cherished memory for most of us.

As we grew up, summer holidays became a thing of the past. College assignments and work calls are the reality. But this summer, relive your childhood memories by relishing ice popsicles from these places in the city.

House of Pops

With multiple branches in places like Film Nagar and Miyapur, this ice pops place has been in the city for some time now. Known for coming up with new flavours, they bring out all the memories you had as kids. Chikoo, Mango and lime pops are a must try here.

Froststicks

The moment you enter a Froststicks outlet, you’ll be awestruck. The sheer number of ice popsicles you see on display will blow your mind. This place inside Inorbit Mall is a go-to for anyone who wants to try different flavours. From fruit flavours like blueberry and custard apple to chocolate variations like Kitty Kat and Double Oreo, there is something for everyone.

Milano Ice Cream

This place which opened recently in Jubilee Hills also serves mouth-watering ice popsicles. With spacious seating arrangement and greenery around, it’s a perfect place to sit and enjoy your ice popsicle all the while reminiscing about your childhood days. They are also known for their gelatos.

Skippi Ice Pops

Founded by husband-and-wife duo, this is the first brand to receive investment from all the investors at Shark Tank India. They currently have over 660 outlets in Hyderabad. Priced at Rs 240 for a paper box of 12 pops with six flavors and Rs 666 for a bag of 36 pops, their famous flavors are raspberry and bubble gum.

Ice Cream Factory

With aesthetic indoor seating, this new outlet in Banjara Hills is making a buzz in the city. They too have a wide range of popsicles available along with other ice creams. With flavours like Paan Meetha and Coconut, it has popsicles in almost all colours.