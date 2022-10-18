| Hyderabad Skippi Ice Pops To Be Available On Freezer Bike

Hyderabad: Skippi Ice Pops to be available on freezer bike

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:23 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Founders Mr. Ravi Kabra and Anuja Kabra with the SKIPPI FREEZER BIKE.

Hyderabad: Skippi Ice Pops, City-based ice popsicle brand, launched the Skippi Freezer bike. The EV freezer bike has been customised and delivered by BikeWo.

The freezer bikes will make Skippi Ice Pops available on the go, said Ravi Kabra, Co-Founder of Skippi Ice Pops. It also announced the launch of solo and master franchisee model to sell the products at public spaces.

Skippi is available in over 1,500 outlets in Hyderabad alone and 8000 outlets across India. It is priced at Rs 240 for a box of 12 pops and Rs 666 for a bag of 36 pops, a release said.