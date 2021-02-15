Renault’s SUV Kiger priced between Rs 5.45-9.55 lakh

Designed in collaboration with Indian and French teams, the sub-4 meter SUV has been developed and produced in India for the Indian customers

Mumbai: French automaker Renault on Monday said its SUV Kiger will be priced between Rs 5.45-9.55 lakh (ex-showroom all-India). The company also announced bookings for the new SUV from Monday. The booking can be made through its extensive dealership network of over 500 sales outlets as well as the company’s website.

Kiger will be the third global car from Groupe Renault after Kwid and Triber to debut in India, followed by other markets. Designed in collaboration with Indian and French teams, the sub-4 meter SUV has been developed and produced in India for the Indian customers.

“Renault Kiger is a modern SUV that is a perfect fit for the Indian market. Kiger has a distinctive SUV look and its long wheelbase enables great space and volume on board. It is loaded with several smart attributes and will be powered by a sporty, world-class engine.

“Moreover, the vehicle will demonstrate the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities and highlights Renault’s strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission,” Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations said while announcing the prices of the new vehicle.

Kiger will come with two engine options — 1-litre Energy and 1-litre Turbo with 2 pedal offerings on each of the engine– and will be available in four trims – RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, according to the company.

With a vision of fulfilling the growing SUV aspirations of a wide set of customers, Renault has ensured that Kiger is attractively priced, he said, adding,”we look forward to strengthening our SUV legacy with this new game-changer.” The model would compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Nissan Magnite.

Over the last few years, India has turned out to be a major market for Renault for its global operations. The sub-4 meter segment accounts for more than 50 per cent of total industry sales, which will enable the company to grow its presence across the country, it said.

India plays a key role as a part of the ‘Renaulution’ strategy, which was recently announced by the brand, according to the French carmaker. Renault is expected to cross 1-lakh vehicle sales milestone this year which will be 50 per cent high compared to the volumes clocked last year, said a company spokesperson.

There are over 7,00,000 Renault vehicles in the country at present, according to the company.

With the aggressive pricing of Kiger, Renault will tilt the scales in its favour by disrupting the compact SUV space, he said. Each version of Kiger is built keeping in view the customer requirements and needs in the segment and has been attractively priced across all trims, it said.

Customers will also have the choice of opting for the stylish dual tone combinations, which is available at price of over Rs 17,000 on all variants, it added.

In 2020, Renault added over 120 sales and service touchpoints in India, taking its total number to over 500 sales and 475 service touchpoints (including the workshop on wheels locations). Kiger will come with two front airbags for the driver and front-seat passenger, along with the two side airbags. Both front seats get seat belt reminder alerts for enhanced safety.