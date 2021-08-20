Five injured in fire mishap in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five persons sustained burn injuries in a fire mishap at a company at IDA Jeedimelta on Friday evening.

The five victims work at an electrical products company located at Subashnagar in IDA Jeedimelta. The workers were in the process of dipping copper winding condenser in a solution of varnish when flames erupted.

The five persons sustained burns on hands, the police said. On noticing it other workers rushed to a private hospital where they are being provided treatment. A case is registered by the police.

