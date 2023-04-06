Render better services to patients: Adilabad Collector to RIMS officials

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj told officials to render better quality services to patients visiting the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. He along with MLA Jogu Ramanna convened a meeting with members of the development committee of the institute here on Thursday.

Raj stated that the medical institution stood top in getting blood from donors, while the district was in the second spot in registering institutional deliveries in government-run hospitals in the state. He asked the officials and doctors of RIMS to provide improved healthcare services to patients by drawing inspiration from the achievements. He visited different wings and found out about services.

RIMS Director Rathod Jai Singh, trainee Collector P Sreeja and many other officials were present.