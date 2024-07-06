Report cybercrime in golden hour to get back stolen amount: DSP Venugopal Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 03:23 PM

Sangareddy: In the wake of the rising incidence of cybercrime in Sangareddy district, the District Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (D4C) has suggested that victims of cybercrime complain to them as early as possible if they lose any money to cyber fraud.

Coining the first hour as the “golden hour” after losing the money, D4C DSP N Venugopal Reddy asked victims to register a complaint within minutes after losing the amount by calling 1930 or by raising a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in. The DSP said immediate reporting would significantly enhance the chances of freezing the fraud amount in the accused’s bank accounts or digital wallets, thereby facilitating potential refund to the victims. He said victims could also file a complaint in a local cyber cell.

Reddy suggested that victims keep a record of all transactions with fraud intact and the documents of reporting crime. The DSP said the evidence of documents was crucial for future reference and in legal proceedings. He further suggested them to keep in regular touch with police officials concerned and also bank authorities so that their case would remain a priority.

“The delay in reporting the case reduces the effectiveness of interventions, which would make it hard to retrieve the stolen money,” he said. The DSP called upon the people totreport to the Telangana Cyber Crime Bureau if cyber fraudsters targeted them. The D4C has been carrying out regular sensitisation programmes in colleges, offices, and communities to keep people educated and contain cyber crimes, he added.