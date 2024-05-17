TSCSB’s Cyber Crime Helpline saves woman from losing Rs. 60 lakh

The police said the victim reporting the crime on 1930 within the golden hour and swift response of 1930 helpline staff in alerting the bank helped save the entire amount.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 May 2024, 09:12 PM

Hyderabad: In a swift action, the Cyber Crime Helpline at the TS Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) came to the rescue of a cyber fraud victim and managed to save her from losing a sum of Rs.60 lakh.

On May 15 evening, the cyber fraudster, claiming to be an official of Maharashtra police, called the woman and charging her of involvement in a major money laundering offence, told her that a warrant was pending against her.

The fraudster forced the victim to be on Skype video call throughout the night and kept threatening her of dire consequences. Scared by the threats, the victim ended up transferring Rs. 60 lakh to an account mentioned by the caller.

However, after transferring the amount, she realised it to be a fraud and immediately called the cybercrime helpline number 1930.

Responding immediately, the Cybercrime Helpline at the TS Cyber Security Bureau uploaded the transaction details on CFCFRMS portal, alerted SBI Bank, to which the amount was fraudulently transferred, and ensured that the entire amount of Rs. 60 lakh was put on hold within one hour.

The police said the victim reporting the crime on 1930 within the golden hour and swift response of 1930 helpline staff in alerting the bank helped save the entire amount. TSCSB Director, Shikha Goel, appreciated and rewarded SI G. Shirisha, constables T. Rehman and B. Krishna of 1930 call centre for their prompt response to the complaint.