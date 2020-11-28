Reports on tiger movement in Shamshabad is fake: Forest dept

Reports of a tiger was on the prowl in Indiramma Colony were making rounds in several social medial platforms

By | Published: 4:52 pm

Hyderabad: The State Forest department on Saturday said that reports of movement of tiger at Shamshabad were not true.

“Reports of a tiger was on the prowl in Indiramma Colony, Shamshabad were making rounds in several social medial platforms. Based on those reports, the Forest department officials visited the colony and interacted with the local residents. According to our field levels teams, it is quite difficult for a tiger or any wild animal to venture into a thickly populated area like Shamshabad,”

Forest department in a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .