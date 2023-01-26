Republic Day celebrated with gaiety in Gulf

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 03:58 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

The cultural performance by children at Indian Embassy in Riyadh

Jeddah: The 74th Republic Day was celebrated across the Gulf region on Thursday with gaiety and enthusiasm. National pride was on full display as many enthusiastic and patriotic Indians flocked to Indian missions to participate in the event.

Children took part in musical and dance performances, while many in the joyous crowds donned the green and saffron of the tricolour.

In Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ahmed Khan hoisted the tricolour on the Embassy premises in the presence of enthusiastic community members, after which he addressed the gathering. In Jeddah, Consul General Md. Shahid Alam unfurled the flag.

As customary, both Dr. Suhel and Shahid Alam read out from President of India Droupadi Murmu‘s speech and highlighted the strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and India.

In the UAE, colorful celebrations at the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai marked the day.

In Abu Dhabi, ambassador Sanjay Sudhir hoisted the flag while Consul General Dr. Aman Puri did the same at Dubai. The Republic Day was celebrated at various emirates of UAE, according to reports.

Some leading restaurants in Dubai introduced special menus and specials to commemorate the event.