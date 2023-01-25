CM KCR extends Republic Day greetings

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the objective of the Constitution of India could be achieved only through impartial and effective governance in a democratic setup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday stated that the objective of the Constitution of India could be achieved only through impartial and effective governance in a democratic setup. He said the Republic Day was a celebration for all the citizens of India, marking the enforcement of the Constitution of India which laid foundation for India as a sovereign, republic and democratic nation.

He extended greetings to the people of Telangana as well as the country on the eve of the Republic Day to be celebrated on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said the citizens of India would always remember the efforts of the eminent persons who drafted the Constitution of India, which was one of its kind in the world. He said the unique characteristic of India was the unity in the diversity with different social, cultural, traditional, languages and customs, like a flower bouquet.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the country could progress and welfare of all could be ensured only when the federal spirit was observed in true spirit in India. He said the nation was flourishing as a federation of States, with governance depending on the pillars of justice, freedom, equality and brotherhood. He called upon the people of the country to thoroughly understand the Constitution which was very sacred and was presented to the people by declaring India as a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic and republic nation, and to strive hard to fulfill its objectives.