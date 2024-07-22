Republicans demand Joe Biden to step down from presidency too

Say his move to withdraw from the race is a clear admission that he is not "mentally fit enough" to serve as the commander-in-chief

22 July 2024

Washington: Republicans led by their Vice Presidential nominee Senator JD Vance asked President Joe Biden to resign from his post after he decided not to seek re-election in November, saying his move to withdraw from the race is a clear admission that he is not “mentally fit enough” to serve as the commander-in-chief.

Biden, 81, announced on Sunday that he decided to give up running for re-election as President of the United States and endorsed his deputy Kamala Harris to be the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party— with just 107 days left until the November 5 elections.

“If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President? Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as commander-in-chief. There is no middle ground,” Vance said.

Last week, the 39-year-old Ohio Senator was picked as a running mate by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. “Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way,” he said.

Over the last four years, she co-signed Biden’s open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries, Vance alleged. “She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden’s mental capacity–saddling the nation with a President who can’t do the job,” he said.

“President Trump and I are ready to save America, whoever’s at the top of the Democrat ticket. Bring it on,” Vance said as he was joined by several others from the Republican Party. House Speaker Mike Johnson said if Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President.

“He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough,” Johnson said. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said If the Democrat party has deemed Biden unfit to run for re-election, he’s certainly unfit to control America’s nuclear codes. “Biden must step down from office immediately,” Emmer said.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders also demanded Biden’s resignation. “Not fit to run for president, not fit to serve as president. Biden should resign immediately,” Sanders said. Senator Rick Scott said if Joe Biden cannot run for re-election, he is not capable of serving as president for the next six months and needs to resign today.