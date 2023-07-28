Research: Heart Diseases And Sleep Disorders Are Connected | Cardiovascular Disease | Sleep Problems

Heart Disease

Hyderabad: Recently, researchers have found that heart diseases affect the production of the sleep hormone melatonin in the brain, and this is the major reason why people with cardiac problems find it hard to sleep. According to a study led by the University of Munich, around one-third of people with heart disease experience sleep problems such as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and frequent waking throughout the night.