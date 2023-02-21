Research should improve crop production in dry lands: Niranjan Reddy

Addressing an international seminar on drylands held at ICRISAT, Niranjan Reddy said changing climatic conditions, was a matter of concern for all

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy urged agricultural scientists and researchers to improve crop production in dry lands for sustainable agriculture. He said for farming, a large number of small and marginal farmers were dependent on dry lands which constitute nearly 40 percent of agricultural lands and produce around 50 percent food in the world.

Addressing an international seminar on drylands held at ICRISAT here on Tuesday, Niranjan Reddy said changing climatic conditions, was a matter of concern for all especially to ensure food security and bio-diversity. He suggested that the scientists set long-term goals for improving conditions in dry lands, with focus on conservation of natural resources.

“Both research institutions and agricultural universities should conduct joint-research programmes for in-depth study of dry lands and utilise the research results for improving conditions for cultivation in dry lands,” he added.

NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, ICRISAT director general Jacqueline Hughes, deputy director general Aravind Kumar and scientists from several national and international organisations, participated in the seminar.