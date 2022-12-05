ICRISAT develops gaming app MIRDA to help farmers increase farm yield

ICRISAT has developed a mobile gaming app name MRIDA (Managing resources for integrated development of agriculture) to help smallholder farmers strategise climate-smart agricultural practices to enhance soil carbon that eventually increases yield and builds resilience.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: ICRISAT has developed a mobile gaming app name MRIDA (Managing resources for integrated development of agriculture) to help smallholder farmers strategise climate-smart agricultural practices to enhance soil carbon that eventually increases yield and builds resilience.

“We are happy to partner with GIZ in bringing user-friendly technology that not only educates farmers on soil conservation but also captures farmers’ attitude to soil management practices in the face of climate change, providing valuable insights to policymakers and governments,” said Dr. Jacqueline Hughes, Director General, ICRISAT.

A team of scientists from the international organisation undertook a modelling study from 2020 to 2022 conducted in five districts of Maharashtra and eight districts of Odisha to develop the app, which promotes behavioural change for adopting climate-smart agriculture practices among farmers.

It was developed with funds sanctioned by the German Agency for International Cooperation to conduct a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of agriculture management to determine their potential to sequester carbon (the process of capturing, securing, and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide from the atmosphere)

In addition to English, the gaming app that was developed, in collaboration with Vasudhaika Software Private Limited, will soon be available in Marathi.

“The game app will sensitise farmers on four key elements – fertilizer, crop selection, biochar application, and irrigation. Based on the season, they can make their selections and ascertain organic carbon and yield output. The recommendations will help them make better on-farm decisions,” said Dr. ML Jat, Global Research Program Director, Resilient Farm and Food Systems, ICRISAT.

#NewsAlert || #ICRISAT develops a mobile app #MRIDA that helps smallholder farmers strategize climate-smart agricultural practices to enhance soil carbon, which in turn enhances yield and builds resilience#WorldSoilDay Read more: https://t.co/P7lZBE9O7P pic.twitter.com/RxxVNYG941 — ICRISAT (@ICRISAT) December 4, 2022