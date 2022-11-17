Telangana schemes implemented in different names across India: Niranjan Reddy

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and commitment to complete all pending irrigation projects and distribution of free fish seedlings had aided in employment and livelihood opportunities for the fishermen’s community in the State.

In the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, fishermen were neglected, forcing many to migrate to other places for a livelihood. However after the formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister had envisioned Mission Kakatiya and filled up all water tanks in the State, Niranjan Reddy said after releasing fish seedlings in Ranga Samudram at Srirangapur mandal here on Thursday.

Pointing out that Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hour free power supply and provision of sufficient water had instilled new confidence among farmers in the State, he said Telangana’s welfare and development programmes were a role model to the entire country. The Centre and other State governments were replicating these programmes by coining different names, he added.

Apart from livelihood opportunities for the fishermen’s community, the move to release fish seedlings has also aided in ensuring availability of nutritional food to residents in villages, he said. Distribution of sheep under subsidy to beneficiaries has also helped in the economic welfare of the Golla Kuruma community, he said, adding that the Chief Minister had infused fresh lease of life into traditional occupations in the State.